‘Mehbooba Mufti’s DNA is defective’: Anil Vij on PDP chief’s tweet about Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win

Hitting out at Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup match, Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s “DNA is defective”.

“Mehbooba Mufti’s DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is,” Vij said after Mufti questioned the outrage against the Kashmiris celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

On Monday, Mufti called on people to take Pakistan’s win over India in a T20 World Cup match in the right spirit. “Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans – desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasn’t forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status,” she said in a tweet.

The remarks come amid a scuffle which broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday night. The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match, according to police.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police has registered two FIRs against hostel wardens, management and students of two medical colleges in Srinagar where students created a ruckus and raised anti-India abusive slogans after Pakistan won the match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Social media has been filled with comments from across India by people outraged by the viral videos and demanding action by J&K Government and the Police against the medical students.

Batting first, a fighting half-century from captain Virat Kohli took them to a decent 151/7 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck half-centuries as they sailed to the target in 17.5 overs with both batters returning unbeaten.