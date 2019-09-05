Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija allowed to meet her mother, but conditions apply, says Supreme Court 

Iltija said she has not been able to meet her mother since August 5. (File Photo/IE)

Jammu and Kashmir situation: The Supreme Court on Thursday approved a request by detained former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother. Iltija has been only allowed to meet Mehbooba who has been under detention since August 5. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, said that Iltija will have to take permission from the local administration as far as her plea for visiting areas apart from Srinagar is concerned.

Iltija, who is currently in Chennai, told the apex court in her petition that she has failed to contact her mother in Srinagar since August 5 when the government imposed restrictions in the region in view of scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the hearing on Iltija’s petition, Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to her approaching the Supreme Court and said that she can go to the Srinagar administration to seek permission to visit Mehbooba Mufti. However, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi turned down the objections raised and pointed out that there shouldn’t be any problem in Iltija meeting her mother.

The Supreme Court had earlier allowed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to meet his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah remain under detention for the last 30 days in Srinagar. Earlier this week, the local administration had allowed family members of both the leaders to meet them.

Initially, the two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were kept together at a guest house in Srinagar. However, Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to Chashme Shahi and Omar to Hari Niwas Palace after the two leaders reportedly had a heated debate during their stay.