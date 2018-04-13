Mehbooba Mufti’s brother says PDP-BJP government no longer trusted, warns of ‘unprecedented bloodshed’ over Kashmir unrest

Speaking on the recent Kathua rape incident, Tassaduq, also a minister in the Mehbooba government, said that incident and the subsequent communal politics over it has pushed the state to a new low and brought shame to all.

In what can be termed as the biggest sign of growing dissent in PDP, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother, Tassaduq Mufti, has said that two parties have “ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood”. Speaking on the recent Kathua rape incident, Tassaduq, also a minister in the Mehbooba government, said that incident and the subsequent communal politics over it has pushed the state to a new low and brought shame to all.

Expressing his discomfort over BJP-PDP coalition’s performance in the state, Tassaduq said, “if coalition politics is about living with a series of failures and ignominies, then I am sorry I don’t know how to hide my awkwardness and discomfort with it.”

Tassaduq further urged the Union government to shun its stubbornness and recognise the problem at hand. He also said that the Centre should de-escalate tension and resume the political process.

Making another strong statement, he said that if the ruling alliance fails to fulfill its commitment, then PDP “should take one last bow and apologise to people for having unknowingly pushed them into something they did not deserve.”

Speaking on the issue of pellet guns by forces and large gatherings at funerals of slain militants, Mufti said that the situation can lead to an unprecedented bloodshed in the valley.

He further said that there an immediate need for political reach-out, adding, that the onus is on the Centre to find ways and means to engage people.

Speaking on the spurt in killings, Mufti questioned what great expectations one can expect when our only answer to our people’s cries of anguish and anger is a bullet.

“How does one look away from our mothers who have lost their young sons? How does one look away from the pain? This anger and disillusionment is sure to spread its tentacles far and wide,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“But to keep silent when every other day is a day of mourning, when young shoulders are carrying the burden of our collective inadequacies, when the repeated rape and murder of an eight-year-old child finds advocacy in the name of religion, would be a sin. This is not my voice alone but the overriding sentiment of our party,” he said further.

The minister further opined that escalation in incidents of violence, and the day to day loss of lives has brought Kashmir to the brink of a disaster.