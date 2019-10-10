BJP uses jawans, hijack their sacrifices to get votes: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest for the last two months since the Centre abrogated the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying the saffron party is using the ‘jawan card and hijacking their sacrifices’ to win elections. Mufti, who is under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, went on to criticise the government for crushing ‘dissent’.

Mufti’s statements were posted on her Twitter handle which is being managed by her daughter Iltija since her house arrest.

“BJP uses the Jawan card & hijacks their sacrifices to get votes. But truth is that if Kashmiris are treated as cannon fodder, troops have become pawns to contain unrest in the valley. The ruling party doesn’t care about jawans or Kashmiris. Sole concern is winning elections,” the PDP chief said.

“What explains 9 lakh troops in Kashmir if everything’s normal’? They aren’t there because of an imminent attack from Pak but simply to quell protests. Army’s primary responsibility is to protect borders instead of being used to crush dissent,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti along with Omar Abdullah and several other local leaders were put under house arrest in August by the Centre to prevent protests in the Valley in the wake of its decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti’s statement came on a day when the Centre lifted the travel advisory it had issued before announcing the removal of the state’s special status.

“The tourists desirous of undertaking visiting to the state shall be provided all necessary assistance and logistical support,” the order said.

Mobile internet and broadband services are still restricted in some of the areas of the state. The government had earlier said that it will restore the services in a phased manner to prevent any untoward incident.