Mehbooba Mufti seeks immediate release of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, cites relief to Sadhvi Pragya

Published: April 24, 2019 3:41:37 PM

The JKLF chief is facing several charges such as killing of four IAF (Indian Air Force) personnel in 1990, and involvement in kidnapping and murdering Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989.

Following Sadhvi Pragya's release, Mehbooba Mufti demands immediate release of JKLF chief Yasin Malik (ANI Image)Following Sadhvi Pragya?s release, Mehbooba Mufti demands immediate release of JKLF chief Yasin Malik
(ANI Image)

People’s Democratic Party president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik. Citing the release of 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from jail, Mufti demanded the immediate release of all the members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Addressing a gathering on ‘Revoke ban on JKLF’, the former Chief Minister said, “Yasin Malik (Kashmiri Separatist) should be released immediately as he is really unwell. Also, other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released. Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations, has been set free,” reports news agency ANI.

On April 19, the JKLF chief complained of severe chest pain and was brought to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for a medical examination where he was discharged after a routine check-up.

Earlier, the PDP chief also asked the Centre to permit Malik’s Pakistani wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick and their four-year-old daughter Razia Sultana to meet him. Another former CM and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also urged the Centre to immediately admit Malik to AIIMS or another suitable hospital.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has sent JKLF chief Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24, 2019, in a case related to the funding of separatists and terror groups in the valley. The JKLF chief is facing several charges such as killing of four IAF (Indian Air Force) personnel in 1990, and involvement in kidnapping and murdering Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989. Recently, the Government of India imposed a ban on Yasin Malik’s Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

