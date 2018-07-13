Mehbooba Mufti says split in PDP will have dangerous consequences: ‘More Salahuddins, Yasin Maliks will be born’

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today lashed out at former ally BJP, accusing it of trying to break her party MLAs to form a new government in Jammu and Kashmir that was put under the Governor’s rule last month. Speaking to reporters here, Mufti who headed the BJP-PDP coalition government for nearly or two years, said that the consequences will be dangerous if attempts are made to break the PDP which has maximum MLAs in the current assembly.

She said that any such move will push the state to 90s era when militancy was at its peak in the state, adding that more Salahuddins and Yasin Maliks will be born.

“If Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987…if it tries to break PDP like that then outcomes will be dangerous,” the former J&K CM said.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti threatens BJP against interference pic.twitter.com/mKX9UBBDtR — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 13, 2018

The CM’s remark comes in the backdrop of growing speculations that the BJP which has 25 MLAs, was poaching the PDP rebels and resorting to ‘unlawful means’ to break the lawmakers to gain the numbers. The J&K Assembly has 87 chairs with PDP being the largest one having 28 legislators. The two party had ruled the state for more than three years but their alliance ended only last month when the BJP quit the Mufti government citing her failure in checking terror activities and rise in radicalisation.

At least four MLAs and one MLC have openly spoken against Mufti’s style of leadership and accused her of turning the party into a family fiefdom. Few of them have even dropped hints that they are okay with the idea of forming a new government minus Mufti.

Meanwhile, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah has tweeted that Mufti’s party was created in Delhi only to divide votes of Kashmiri people.

“She (Mehbooba Mufti) must really be desperate if she is threatening the centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration,” he tweeted.

“Let me put this out here for all to remember not one new militant will be created with the break up of the PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris,” his another tweet reads.