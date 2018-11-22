Mehbooba Mufti said MLAs were getting threats: Governor defends dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday defended his decision to dissolve the state Assembly and cited reasons behind this sudden move. He said that since the very first day of his appointment as the Governor, he was opposed to any new government and had advocated holding fresh elections.

‘Since day one of my appointment as Governor, I was not in favour of any government in the state with underhand defection and horse trading. I would instead want that election is held and elected government rules the state,” he said.

Malik added that he was receiving complaints of horse-trading for the last 15 days and that MLAs were even getting threats. Even Mehbooba Mufti complained that her MLAs are being threatened, he said, adding that the other party said there is planning of distribution of money.

“I couldn’t have allowed this to happen,” he said.

When asked for his response to the possibility of PDP moving court to challenge his decision to dissolve the assembly, Malik said such a move wouldn;t make sense as the PDP had been demanding this for 5 months.

“I want that they go to court, it’s their right, they should go,” he said.

On Mehbooba Mufti’s allegation that her fax staking claim to form the government was not received by the Raj Bhavan, he said, “Fax is not an issue. Yesterday was Eid. Both of them are devoted Muslim and should know offices are closed that day. Even my cook was on leave, let alone the person who handles fax.”

“Even if I had received the fax, my stand would have been the same,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, Mehbooba Mufti posted her letter staking claim to form the government on Twitter alleging the fax at Raj Bhavan had refused to accept the same. This was followed by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s tweet who said ‘Raj Bhavan needs a new fax machine”.

Malik also said that he neither tweets nor sees the tweets. He said that he had selected yesterday (November 21) for the decision as it was a holiday.

“The Election Commission will decide when polls will be held,” he said.

While passing the order yesterday, Malik had said that he was exercising the right granted to him under the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and dissolved the House, two years before it was to culminate. “The Governor has passed an order in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir dissolving the Legislative Assembly,” the press communique signed by Umang Narula, IAS, Principal Secretary to Governor, said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and general secretary Ram Madhav blasted the PDP and NC saying they had boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border.

I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018



“Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government. What they did, prompted Governor to look into the whole issue,” he said.

Refuting Madhav’s charges, Abdullah dared the BJP leader to either prove his allegation that NC boycotted the local body polls at the behest of Pakistan or apologise.

“I dare you Ram Madhav ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA and IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot), so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot and scoot politics,” he tweeted.

Barring the BJP and Congress, the regional parties including the PDP and NC had boycotted last month’s local body polls. They are also not participating in the ongoing panchayat elections in the state.