Mehbooba Mufti, released from detention, to attend Gupkar Declaration meet called by Farooq Abdullah

Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention on October 13.

Days after Mehbooba Mufti was released from her detention of over a year, Farooq and Omar Abdullah have invited her to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories scheduled to take place later in the evening. Announcing this on Twitter, Omar Abdullah said: “My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to inquire about her well – being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon.”

The Gupkar Declaration was signed just a day before the Centre abrogated Article 370. In the Gupkar Declaration, the regional parties including NC and PDP declared that they would be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and special special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They had also warned the Centre against acting against Article 370. However, a day later, the Centre proposed to abrogate Article 370.

All the top leaders from the regional parties were put under detention. This year, Farooq Abdullah was the first to get out of detention followed by his son Omar Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention on October 13. Soon after her release, Omar Abdullah tweeted that he was pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti had been released after more than a year in detention. “Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba,” he said.

Mufti also responded to Abdullah, saying “it was nice of you and Farooq sahab to come home”. “It gave me courage listening to him. I’m sure together we all can change things for the better,” she said. Mufti is set to meet the signatories of the Gupkar Declaration announced last August. Last Gukkar meeting was presided over by Farooq Abdullah and was attended Mehbooba Mufti, Muzaffar Hussain Beg, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Sajad Ghani Lone, Imran Reza Ansari, Abdul Ghani Vakeel, Taj Mohiudin, M Y Tarigami, Omar Abdullah, Justice Hassnain Masoodi, Mohamad Akbar lone, Nasir Sogami, Shah Faesal, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Muzaffar Shah, Uzair Ronga, Suhail Bukhari.