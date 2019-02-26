Mehbooba Mufti questions IAF operation, says conflicting reports on India’s offensive

People’s Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has questioned the strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Mufti said that while New Delhi claimed that IAF fighter jets destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp, Pakistan has denied this.

“Post pre-dawn strikes carried out by IAF, conflicting reports coming in. Official communique by FS (Foreign Secretary) claims that terror training camps were bombed while Pakistan denied this and said that the planes made a hasty retreat after being spotted,” she said.

“Hope objective of both sides has been served,” the former CM added.

The IAF carried out an operation 20 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama of south Kashmir.

According to Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale, IAF fighter jets struck the JeM’s biggest training camp at Balakote, killing a very large number of terrorists including Masooj Azahar’s relative.

“In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakote. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jehadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated,” Gokhale said.

Pakistan admitted that Indian fighter jets struck Balakote but claimed that they returned when it scrambled its war planes.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have reacted cautiously on the issue as they do not want to be seen in bad picture by questioning the strikes as they did during the 2016 surgical strike carried out Indian Army. Almost all opposition parties had questioned the Army and demanded proof from the government about the operation. This had given ammunition to the ruling BJP to accused opposition of undermining the defence forces.

When media reported about cross-border operation, all top opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Indian Air Force for successfully destroying several terror camps of JeM in Pakistan.