Mehbooba Mufti pins blame for India’s defeat to England on orange jersey

(Image source: AFP and Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have both slammed Team India for their lackluster performance against England in the Sunday match.

Mehbooba Mufti pinned the blame on the Indian team’s new orange jersey for their loss against England and said on Twitter, ”Call me superstitious but I’d say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019.”

World Cup hosts England beat India by 31 runs on Sunday. This is Team India’s first loss in the tournament after 6 games.

The Indian team had chosen a different jersey for the World Cup match against England as per the International Cricket Council’s home and away rule. The rule states that if both teams have similar coloured jerseys during a televised game, the visiting team is required to wear a different coloured jersey.

Team India choosing orange had stirred up a political row. The Opposition opposed the BCCI (Board for Control of Cricket in India) choosing the orange as the ruling-BJP has as a saffron flag.

Earlier, Mufti had applauded that fans of arch-rivals Indian and Pakistan were united for India’s win. She had said, “Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane, for a change both countries are on the same page.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, raised questions on India’s “listless” performance against England. He pondered whether the Indian cricket team would have done better if its spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup tournament was at stake.

“Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England’s & Pakistan’s? #CWC19,” Abdullah said on his official Twitter handle.

India will now face Bangladesh on July 2. A win or tie against the South Asian opponents would guarantee the Men in Blue a place in the semifinals.