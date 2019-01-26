Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Jammu and Kashmir governor for reversing decision taken by her govt

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 9:12 PM

Mehbooba led the previous PDP-BJP government in the state.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move to reverse the previous state government’s decision, exempting women from paying stamp duty on property registration, had negated her efforts toward women empowerment. Mehbooba led the previous PDP-BJP government in the state.

“As far as empowering women is concerned, all our efforts are negated by the Governor’s recent decision. One fails to understand why my government’s historic decision to levy no stamp duty on property registered in the names of females was revoked,” she said in a tweet. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also called the Centre’s flagship “beti bachao beti padhao” scheme hogwash. “Women contribute the most to the world’s wealth but hardly own any assets. GoIs beti bachao beti padao programme is simply hogwash. Time for them to walk the talk,” she added.

