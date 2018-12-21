Mehbooba Mufti faces tough questions over ‘style of functioning’, resolves to rebuild party

At least seven PDP legislators have quit the Mehbooba camp in five months. (PTI)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which was a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, is seemingly disintegrating fast with some of the senior leaders and ex-ministers taking an exit from the party ranks.

Although PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has managed to prevent another disgruntled leader and a founding member Muzaffar Hussain Beig from leaving the PDP camp by appointing him party patron, dissent is on the rise in the party with a set of party leaders questioning Mehbooba’s style of functioning. These voices came out in public after five party leaders quit PDP.

Admitting that things are not going well in PDP, a senior party leader and the former minister told The Indian Express that there are differences in the PDP and there are several reasons for the same – Mehbooba’s style of functioning and the way she has been leading arrogantly.

Not only this, several key leaders, including two former ministers, have threatened to leave the party if it did not act on the issue and also questioned the role of former minister Naeem Akhtar in the party, IE reported.

The party is facing an internal tussle after the BJP opted out of the coalition government that lead to Mehbooba’s stepping down as the J&K Chief Minister. At least seven PDP legislators have quit the Mehbooba camp in five months.

Denying that the PDP is heading for another split, another senior party leader said that there are issues that need immediate attention and the leaders have apprised Mehbooba about the issues and she has been urged to resolve them immediately.

The leaders also expressed their discontent with Akhtar, who is perceived to be close to Mehbooba, sources said. Earlier, the rebel PDP legislators had publicly spoken against Akhtar.

Sources informed IE that the dissent leaders have been waiting for the party’s action before deciding on their course of action. A party leader said that senior party leader Muzaffar Hussain Beig has made some efforts at keeping the party together, adding let’s see how he succeeds.

The cracks within the PDP camp became apparent after party president posted a tweet. In her tweet, Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that its arch-rival in Kashmir, National Conference, may be wooing the PDP MLAs to join them. While referring to a cartoon carried by a local daily, Mehbooba had tweeted, “Not only do cartoons have the rare ability of being prescient but convey more than words possibly can! Brilliant cartoon by BAB for Srinagar Times. Roughly translates to Dr Farooq Abdullah asking for used paper, boxes, tin and MLAs to purchase.”

The PDP leader also resolved to rebuild the party “brick by brick”.