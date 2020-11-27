  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s illegally detained again, denied permission to visit Pulwama

November 27, 2020 10:55 AM

"I have been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, the J & K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama," Mehbooba Mufti said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today claimed that she has been ‘illegally detained’. She said that she was not allowed to visit her party leader Waheed Ur Rehman, who has been in custody over his alleged links with a terror outfit. “I have been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, the J & K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Targeting the Centre, the PDP chief further said that BJP Ministers and their puppets were allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security was a problem only in her case. “Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges and I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” the former chief minister said.

Mufti said that she will hold a press conference at 3:00 pm today and will brief the press on various issues.

(More details awaited)

