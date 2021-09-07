Mehbooba Mufti claims put under house arrest, says govt’s ‘fake claims of normalcy’ exposed

Mehbooba Mufti said that the government expresses concern over the rights of Afghans following the Taliban takeover but denies the same to the people of Kashmir.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that he has been “put under house arrest” because of the “far from normal situation” in Kashmir cited by the authorities. She said that the government expresses concern over the rights of Afghans following the Taliban takeover but denies the same to the people of Kashmir.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti tweeted.

The tweet included images of locked gate of her residence in Srinagar and an armoured vehicle parked outside.

The tweet from Mufti comes after security restrictions were imposed in the Valley after the death of separatist hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani last Wednesday.

On Monday, she said denial of last rites to the family of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was against humanity and had saddened the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We had our differences with Geelani … A fight is with a living person but once a person dies, the differences should end. The deceased is entitled to dignified last rites,” Mehbooba said after a party meeting.

In an interview to The Indain Express earlier this month, Mufti said there was been “no movement forward since the all-party meet with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on June 24, and the exercise served no greater purpose than to “showcase this photo where everybody was in the same frame”.

She said nothing has changed on the ground despite specific confidence building measures discussed at the meeting. “I had said… at least if you are able to release some people/ prisoners, that would help.”