Mehbooba Mufti calls Hizbul terrorist Manan Wani a victim, wants withdrawal of sedition cases against Kashmiri students at AMU

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought the Union government’s intervention in an ongoing row at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) where scores of students were booked under sedition law by the Uttar Pradesh police for holding a prayer meeting for slain scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Wani.

In a tweet, Mufti said it would be a travesty to punish the students for holding a prayer meeting for their former colleague Wani, who was killed by the security forces on October 12 in an encounter.

“Pushing youth to the wall will be counter productive. The Centre must intervene in withdrawing cases against students and AMU authorities must revoke their suspension. The respective state governments outside Jammu and Kashmir should be sensitive to the situation and prevent further alienation,” she said.

Calling Hizbul terrorist Wani a victim of violence, she said: “It will be a travesty to punish them for remembering their former colleague who was a victim of relentless violence in Kashmir.”

Wani, a native of Kashmir, was a student at the AMU. In January this year, he had quit doctoral research in allied geology and joined terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir. He was eliminated by the security forces last week in an encounter in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The controversy at AMU started when a group of students gathered near the Kennedy Hall Lawn inside the premises of the university to hold a prayer meeting for Wani. Taking note of the event, police booked many students under charges of sedition.

Aligarh SSP Ajai Sahni said the police action was initiated against the students after a video surfaced showing Kashmiri students raising anti-India slogans. “Police have filed an FIR against Wasim Malik, Abdul Mir and one unnamed person. They have been identified on the basis of a video recording,” he said.

When the students learned about the police case, they sent a letter to the proctor Mohsin Khan demanding that case against the two should be withdrawn or else 1,200 Kashmir students will leave the campus on October 17.

Meanwhile, AMU public relation in-charge M Shafey Kidwai said that no innocent will be punished, but “if we have evidence against anyone, we would take action.”