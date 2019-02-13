Mehbooba Mufti backs PDP MP’s demand to return mortal remains of Afzal Guru

People’s Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday backed party MP Mohammad Fayaz Mir’s demand to return the mortal remains of Afzal Guru to his family. In her remark, Mufti said that her party’s stand on the issue remains the same, adding that PDP has been asking the Centre to return the body of Parliament attack convict to his family ever since he was hanged inside Delhi’s high-security Tihar Jail.

She noted that her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayed had also appealed to the President to commutes Afzal Guru’s death sentence.

“This is a demand that has been made by PDP since Afzal Guru was hanged. Not only that Mufti saheb had appealed to President that the man should be forgiven, we also requested that his body be given to his family, our stand on it has not changed,” she said.

Mir, a Rajya Sabha MP, recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the return of mortal remains of Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to their families. Mir said that if the government returns the bodies of the duo to their families, the alienation of Kashmiris will come down.

Afzal Guru was convicted for his role in Parliament attack. He was hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013. Bhat was hanged and buried inside the same jail on February 11, 1984 for killing of an intelligence officer.