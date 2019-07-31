Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah in Twitter spat over triple talaq bill passage in Rajya Sabha

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in twitter spat after Triple Talaq Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah engaged in a war of words on Twitter on Tuesday after the triple talaq bill cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle. While Mufti questioned the need of the law, Omar accused her of helping the Modi government to gain strength in the Upper House to pass the legislation.

“Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the current state of the economy, should this really have been a priority?” Mufti tweeted soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019.

The former J&K CM’s tweet didn’t go well with Omar. The NC leader said that Mufti has no right to question as her party helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

“Mehbooba Mufti ji, you might want to check how your members voted on this bill before tweeting. I understand they abstained which helped the government with the numbers needed to pass the bill. You can’t help the government and then fail to understand the need to pass!” he tweeted.

Mufti was quick to respond to Omar as she sought to remind him about a 1999 incident when Saifuddin Soz voted against the BJP and was expelled from the National Conference. Soz was then a leader and of the National Conference and a member of the Lok Sabha. He had voted against Atal Bihari Vajpayee resulting in the fall of his government. Then, the NC of Farooq Abdullah was a part of the BJP-led alliance. Soz was expelled from the party for voting against Vajpayee.

“Omar sahab, I suggest you get off your moral high horse since it was your own party that expelled Soz sahab for voting against the BJP in 1999. FYI in Parliament, abstention is essentially a no vote,” she said.

Omar then retorted to Mufti’s claims and alleged that an abstention means a no vote, instead, it helped the BJP this time.

“Madam, is recounting an incident from twenty years ago the best you can do to defend PDP duplicity? So you are accepting you instructed your MPs to abstain. And no an abstention is NOT a no vote, a no vote is a no vote. An abstention helped the BJP this time,” he said.

In a big victory, the Modi government on Tuesday secured Rajya Sabha’s clearance for the contentious triple talaq bill with help from the BJD. BJP allies JD(U) and AIADMK staged a walkout and some abstentions helped the government to get the Upper House’s approval. While 99 MPs voted in favour of the bill, 84 voted against it.

The passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence. Once, the bill gets Presidential assent, the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice will become a criminal offence, punishable by a jail term of up to three years.