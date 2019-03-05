Mehbooba Mufti sees red over Air India’s ‘Jai Hind’ directive, questions josh of patriotism



Air India’s advisory to its crew to say “Jai Hind” after every announcement has failed to impress PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Lamenting the state of affairs, Mufti shared the Air India circular and tweeted, “Little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn’t even spared the skies.”

During these past few weeks, Mufti has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the consequences of the Pulwama attack. She had also said in February that tampering with Article 35A would invalidate the restive state’s accession to the Indian Union.

She is also among the opposition parties who have questioned the IAF strikes at Balakot.

She had written, “As citizens of this country, we have every right to question the credibility of the Balakot operation. Esp due to GoIs ambiguity about the details. How does it help the enemies? Only puts GoI in a tight spot since they want to exploit this to reap electoral benefits.”

In its advisory, Air India crew was directed to say “Jai Hind” after every flight announcement “with much fervour”, news agency PTI reported.

The advisory to the Air India crew was issued by Amitabh Singh who is the Director Operations of Air India; the advisory stated that all crew members will need to say ‘Jai Hind’ at the end of every announcement after taking a slight pause and much ardour.

As per officials, the new advisory is a “reminder” to the Air India staff, aligned with the current “mood of the nation”.

This is not the first time that an advisory of this kind has been issued. The Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani carrier in his earlier stint had directed the same to the pilots at the cash-strapped in May 2016.

In February, the centre had called back Lohani, a retired technocrat, to lead the struggling carrier as chairman and managing director for the second time in the last two years. His first innings as Air India chief was from August 2015 to August 2017. Lohani was appointed Railway Board chairman in August 2017 and retired in December 2018.