Meghalaya political crisis live: BJP sends ‘letter of support’ to Conrad Sangma to form next government

The National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday securing 26 seats of the 60 Assembly constituencies. However, the party fell short of the magic figure of 31. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart sought the support of the BJP to form the government. Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie sent “letter of support” to Sangma to form the next government. The BJP had won only two seats in the state.

Marrie had earlier said that he had received a call from BJP party president JP Nadda asking him to convene a meeting of the state BJP and extend support to the NPP to form the government. The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP’s ally in the Sangma government, emerged the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. The state went to polls on February 27.

