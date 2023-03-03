Meghalaya political crisis live: BJP sends ‘letter of support’ to Conrad Sangma to form next government

The National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday securing 26 seats of the 60 Assembly constituencies. However, the party fell short of the magic figure of 31. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart sought the support of the BJP to form the government. Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie sent “letter of support” to Sangma to form the next government. The BJP had won only two seats in the state.
Marrie had earlier said that he had received a call from BJP party president JP Nadda asking him to convene a meeting of the state BJP and extend support to the NPP to form the government. The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP’s ally in the Sangma government, emerged the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. The state went to polls on February 27.
“There lies the paradox. Union Home Minister Amit Shah says that this (NPP) is the most corrupt government. How can they work with the same party?” Lyngdoh said.
“Was not the BJP part of the NPP-led government for the full five years? When you are saying that it is the most corrupt government, are you not blaming yourself? Their party was part of the alliance from the beginning to the end. If corruption was there, they are also equally to be blamed and responsible,” Lyngdoh added. (PTI)
The Congress termed Meghalaya's NPP seeking the support of its erstwhile partner BJP to form the next government in the state as a “paradox” after the saffron party's central leadership described the Conrad K Sangma dispensation as one of the “most corrupt” in the country.
Congress MLA Ronny V Lyngdoh, who won from the Mylliem assembly constituency, said the opposition will continue to work with like-minded parties despite facing a defeat.
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.
Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on the Meghalaya political crisis here.