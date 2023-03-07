Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs to take oath today, PM Modi to attend both ceremonies

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Neiphiu Rio and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma will take oath as Nagaland and Meghalaya Chief Ministers respectively on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend both ceremonies.

In the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, the NDPP-BJP coalition won 37 seats. All parties in the state handed over their support to the Rio-led alliance, thereby paving way for an oppositionless state. Rio, the longest-serving chief minister of the state, is set to assume office for a fifth consecutive term after the convincing win.

The NPP-led alliance in Meghalaya, which also has the support of UDP and PDF putting its strength at 45, has staked claim to form the government. CM Conrad Sangma, whose party emerged as the single-largest party bagging 26 seats, will take oath as the CM for the second consecutive term.

In the NPP alliance, eight cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong.

CM Sangma had won from the South Tura constituency against BJP candidate Bernard N Marak by 5,016 votes. The NPP and the BJP were partners in the outgoing government and had fought the elections separately.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, where also the BJP came to power, Manik Saha will return as the CM for the second time. His swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday.