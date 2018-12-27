Meghalaya miners rescue: NDRF indicates 15 trapped miners may be dead, operations continue on Day 15

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 10:56 AM

Despite being banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, the ‘rat-hole’ technique is a prevalent practice in Meghalaya. It involves digging of very small tunnels, usually only 3-4 feet high, through which workers enter and extract coal.

The workers were trapped in the ‘rat-hole’ mine on December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it. (Source: Indian Express)

Fifteen men will likely die in a dark, wet mine in Meghalaya that flooded and collapsed in the state’s Jaintia Hills on December 13, leaving 15 people trapped. On Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force divers, who have been carrying out the search operations, reported a foul odour, indicating that the miners could be dead and their bodies are beginning to decompose.

Losing Lives Due to Lack of Equipment?

The NDRF asked the district administration for at least ten 100-HP pumps. The request has been forwarded to the state government, but no action has been taken so far. The NDRF has 70 personnel while the State Disaster Response Force has 22 at the spot. In the last 14 days, only three helmets have been recovered. According to rescue officials, no clue has been found either on the status of the trapped miners or their location. After two weeks of trying to save the trapped miners, the NDRF and district authorities suspended the rescue operation, stopping the pumps purging the water from the mines.

Also Read: IS module busted: 10 arrested, NIA says accused planned fidayeen attacks in and around Delhi

Rat-hole mining

Despite being banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, the rat-hole technique is a prevalent practice in Meghalaya. It involves digging of very small tunnels, usually only 3-4 feet high, through which workers enter and extract coal. Earlier in 2016, six illegal miners died when a section of a closed mine collapsed in Burdwan district in West Bengal. The accident occurred when 200 illegal miners were extracting coal.

Political blame game

In the meantime, contesting Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over doing little to release trapped miners, the ruling NPP-BJP Government in Meghalaya on Wednesday said the state government is making efforts to rescue the miners. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said there is no inaction and that the administration and the NDRF had really worked hard to trace the miners.

In a sharp attack against Modi, the Congress chief said while trapped miners struggled for air, Modi strutted on Assam’s Bogibeel Bridge. The PM inaugurated the bridge on Brahmaputra river on Tuesday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked Rahul not to do politics over the tragedy and blamed the previous Congress government in Meghalaya for the unsafe illegal mining activities in the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Meghalaya miners rescue: NDRF indicates 15 trapped miners may be dead, operations continue on Day 15
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition