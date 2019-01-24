Meghalaya miners rescue: Decomposed body recovered from coal mine over a month after tragedy

The disintegrated remains of the body recovered from the 370 feet deep coal mine have been sent for postmortem. (ANI)

A team of the Indian Navy on Thursday pulled out a body of a trapped miner from the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya where 13 miners were trapped since Demeber 13. The disintegrated remains of the body recovered from the 370 feet deep coal mine have been sent for postmortem.

The highly decomposed body was recovered from the flooded mine after it was pulled to the water surface by a remotely-operated vehicle. Indian Navy had deployed remotely-operated vehicles on Tuesday. Although the Indian Navy met with success in moving the body a few metres, it could not retrieve the same.

The Indian Navy had abandoned all efforts on January 21 to pull out the decomposed body of the miner. The miners were trapped after the mine got flooded with water at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. The families of the miners have said that they want the bodies to be taken out. Coal mine accidents have been rampant in the eastern state due to unscientific “rat hole mining” even after four years when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a ban on coal mining in Meghalaya.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on Meghalaya government, following a report submitted by an independent committee on mining in the State. The report indicated that the April 2014 order of the tribunal has been blatantly violated.