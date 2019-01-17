Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Navy spots one body 33 days after collapse

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 12:44 PM

On December 13, 2018, 15 workers were trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district after it got flooded from the adjacent river and collapsed.

Over a month after the collapse of an illegal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district left 15 miners trapped, the Indian Navy on Thursday spotted the body of one of the trapped miners.

The divers spotted the body using remotely operated vehicles, used for searching objects underwater and have now managed to bring the body to the mouth of the rat-hole mine. The body will be retrieved with doctors present.

Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ /Twitter
Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ /Twitter

On December 13, 2018, 15 workers were trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district after it got flooded from the adjacent river and collapsed.

It is puzzling that despite pumping out several liters of water with effective high-power from pumps, the water-level inside the 350-feet deep mine remains same. The Odisha Fire Rescue team had brought ten 63 Horsepower pumps which were made operational in the rough area with much difficulty, reports say.

The Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) which are used by the Indian Navy also got stuck inside the mine many times.

Multiple agencies came together for the rescue operation which started on the 16th day of the mine tragedy that trapped 15 workers; the body was located on the 20th day of the rescue operation.

Family members of the trapped miners are anxiously waiting for news and some who have been visiting the site every day are even helping in the rescue operation, say reports. Sources said the few survivors who managed to escape the mine gave vital clues in making out the location of the miners.

READ ALSO | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment today, security stepped up in Haryana

The NDRF, SDRF and civil administration were the first ones to jump start the rescue operation a day after the incident happened. However, lack of resources and heavy duty pumps impeded the rescue work after a few days.

The NDRF made sure that no person was trapped in the main shaft of the mine although it was impossible for the Navy and NDRF divers to go to that depth without a decrease in the water level in the mine to a minimum 30 meters.

Lack of a map or blueprint of the mine proved further problems for the rescue agencies with the greatest difficulty being the untraceable location of the miners inside an unregulated mine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Navy spots one body 33 days after collapse
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition