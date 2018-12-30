Meghalaya Mine mishap: multi-agency rescue operations to resume with use of sophisticated equipment

Source: Meghalaya Police

The rescue operation by multiple agencies to save the 15 miners trapped in a 370-foot deep coal mine is set to recommence on Sunday, officials have confirmed.

The coal miners have been imprisoned in a mine in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya since December 13; the mishap happened after water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine.

SK Singh, Asst Commandant NDRF told ANI, “Some other agencies have joined us in the operation; Odisha Fire Services reached here with 10 high pressure pumps, a team of Navy divers has also reached here. I’ve briefed them of the situation.



A 14-member Navy team led by Lt Commander R Khetwal and a 21-member Odisha Fire Service contingent have also been coming to the accident site for the brief of the conditions taking the tour of the site since Saturday, Asst Commandant Santosh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. While briefing them about the conditions of the site, Singh gave them a sketch the nearby shafts.

Sophisticated equipment has been procured for the rescue mission on Sunday, PTI reported. The IAF helicopter is transferring sophisticated diving equipment from the Navy and landed at a football ground in the state. The machines are to be transferred to the accident site, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also coordinating with the rescue operations along with the Navy, the NDMA and Coal India Ltd, he added. Adding that the Navy divers are going to go inside the vertical shaft of the coal mine, the SP said that the Navy divers have reported their capacity to go a depth of 100 feet, while the NDRF divers can go to a depth of 30 feet.

It has been reported that a few pumps of Coal India Ltd have also arrived in Guwahati and will reach the site soon.