Meghalaya Elections 2023: Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, richest candidate in fray, saw 68 per cent increase in assets since 2018

The assets of Meghalaya Assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, the richest candidate in the poll fray in the February 27 elections, increased by 68 per cent to Rs 146.31 crore in the last five years, an analysis of re-contesting candidates by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Meghalaya Election Watch has found. The United Democratic Party leader had declared assets of Rs 87.26 crore in the 2018 assembly elections, as per the ADR report.

The report analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 61 re-contesting MLAs in the upcoming elections. Of the 61 MLAs, the assets of 54 MLAs (a total of 89 per cent) have increased, ranging from 5-2284 per cent, while the assets of 7 MLAs decreased by -1 to – 78 percent.

Power minister James Pansang Kongkal Sangma of the NPP contesting from the ST-reserved Dadenggre constituency reported an increase by Rs 45.12 crore, from Rs 7.94 crore in 2018 to Rs 53.06 crore in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reported an increase in his assets from Rs 5.33 crore in 2018 to Rs 14.06 crore — a rise of 164 per cent, while Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is re-contesting the election from the Nartiang seat as an NPP candidate, had the highest increase in his assets in the last five years at 607 per cent, the report said.

The assets of the leader of opposition Mukul Sangma and his wife DD Shira, the TMC candidate in Mahendraganj, also rose from Rs 13.59 crore in 2018 to Rs 28.21 crore in 2023, an increase of 108 per cent.

Voting in the 59 out of the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27. Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency of Meghalaya was postponed following the demise of the state’s former Home minister and United Democratic Party candidate HDR Lyngdoh. He passed away after he collapsed during an election campaign event.