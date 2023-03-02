Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Full List of Winners

Meghalaya Election Results 2023, Winners List: The Meghalaya Assembly election results 2023 has thrown a fractured mandate with no party appearing to be in a position to form a govenrment on its own. The National People’s Party, which has emerged the single-largest party in the state, has said it will await the final results before it decides on its future course of action. Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly were held on February 27.

Incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma thanked the people of Meghalaya for voting for the NPP. As per trends and results available at the time of filing this report, the NPP was leading on 26 seats, BJP on 4, Congress on 4, Trinamool Congress on 6 and the UDP on 8 assembly seats.

Full winners list and constituencies:

Nartiang (ST): SNIAWBHALANG DHARNPP, (NPP)

Jowai (ST): WAILADMIKI SHYLLA (NPP)

Raliang (ST): COMING ONE YMBON (NPP)

Mowkaiaw (ST): NUJORKI SUNGOH UDP

Sutnga Saipung (ST):

Khliehriat (ST): KYRMEN SHYLLA (UDP)

Amlarem (ST): AHKMEN RYMBUI, UDP

Mawhati (ST): CHARLES MARNGAR (CONGRESS)

Nongpoh (ST):

Jirang (ST):

Umsning (ST): CELESTINE LYNGDOH (CONGRESS)

Umroi (ST): DAMANBAIT LAMARE, (NPP)

Pynthorumkhrah:

Mawlai (ST):

East Shillong (ST):

North Shillong (ST):

West Shillong: PAUL LYNGDOH (UDP)

South Shillong:

Mylliem (ST):

Nongthymmai (ST):

Nongkrem (ST):

Mawphlang (ST): MATTHEW BEYONDSTAR KURBAH, UDP

Mawsynram (ST): OLLAN SINGH SUIN, UDP

Shella (ST):

Pynursla (ST):

Sohra (ST):

Mawkynrew (ST):

Mairang (ST): METBAH LYNGDOH, UDP

Mawthadraishan (ST): SHAKLIAR WARJRI, HSPDP

Nongstoin (ST):

Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST):

Mawshynrut (ST):

Ranikor (ST):

Mawkyrwat (ST):

Kharkutta (ST):

Mendipathar (ST):

Resubelpara (ST):

Bajengdoba (ST): PONGSENG MARAK (NPP)

Songsak (ST):

Rongjeng (ST):

Williamnagar (ST):

Raksamgre (ST):

Tikrikilla (ST):

Phulbari

Rajabala:

Selsella (ST):

Dadenggre (ST): RUPA M. MARAK (TMC)

North Tura (ST):

South Tura (ST):

Rangsakona (ST):

Ampati (ST):

Mahendraganj (ST):

Salmanpara (ST):

Gambegre (ST):

Dalu (ST):

Rongara Siju (ST):

Chokpot (ST): SENGCHIM N. SANGMA (NPP)

Baghmara (ST): KARTUSH R. MARAK (Independent)