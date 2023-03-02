scorecardresearch
Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Full List of Winners

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 – Constituency-wise Full List of Winners: Incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma thanked the people of Meghalaya for voting for the NPP.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Meghalaya Election Results 2023 | Constituency-wise Winners List |
Election Results 2023: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya Election Results 2023, Winners List: The Meghalaya Assembly election results 2023 has thrown a fractured mandate with no party appearing to be in a position to form a govenrment on its own. The National People’s Party, which has emerged the single-largest party in the state, has said it will await the final results before it decides on its future course of action. Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly were held on February 27.

Incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma thanked the people of Meghalaya for voting for the NPP. As per trends and results available at the time of filing this report, the NPP was leading on 26 seats, BJP on 4, Congress on 4, Trinamool Congress on 6 and the UDP on 8 assembly seats.

Full winners list and constituencies:

Nartiang (ST): SNIAWBHALANG DHARNPP, (NPP)
Jowai (ST): WAILADMIKI SHYLLA (NPP)
Raliang (ST): COMING ONE YMBON (NPP)
Mowkaiaw (ST): NUJORKI SUNGOH UDP
Sutnga Saipung (ST):
Khliehriat (ST): KYRMEN SHYLLA (UDP)
Amlarem (ST): AHKMEN RYMBUI, UDP
Mawhati (ST): CHARLES MARNGAR (CONGRESS)
Nongpoh (ST):
Jirang (ST):
Umsning (ST): CELESTINE LYNGDOH (CONGRESS)
Umroi (ST): DAMANBAIT LAMARE, (NPP)
MOWKAIAW (ST): NUJORKI SUNGOH (UDP)
Pynthorumkhrah:
Mawlai (ST):
East Shillong (ST):
North Shillong (ST):
West Shillong: PAUL LYNGDOH (UDP)
South Shillong:
Mylliem (ST):
Nongthymmai (ST):
Nongkrem (ST):
Mawphlang (ST): MATTHEW BEYONDSTAR KURBAH, UDP
Mawsynram (ST): OLLAN SINGH SUIN, UDP
Shella (ST):
Pynursla (ST):
Sohra (ST):
Mawkynrew (ST):
Mairang (ST): METBAH LYNGDOH, UDP
Mawthadraishan (ST): SHAKLIAR WARJRI, HSPDP
Nongstoin (ST):
Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST):
Mawshynrut (ST):
Ranikor (ST):
Mawkyrwat (ST):
Kharkutta (ST):
Mendipathar (ST):
Resubelpara (ST):
Bajengdoba (ST): PONGSENG MARAK (NPP)
Songsak (ST):
Rongjeng (ST):
Williamnagar (ST):
Raksamgre (ST):
Tikrikilla (ST):
Phulbari
Rajabala:
Selsella (ST):
Dadenggre (ST): RUPA M. MARAK (TMC)
North Tura (ST):
South Tura (ST):
Rangsakona (ST):
Ampati (ST):
Mahendraganj (ST):
Salmanpara (ST):
Gambegre (ST):
Dalu (ST):
Rongara Siju (ST):
Chokpot (ST): SENGCHIM N. SANGMA (NPP)
Baghmara (ST): KARTUSH R. MARAK (Independent)

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:07 IST