Meghalaya Election 2023 Live Updates: Polling begins to decide the fate of 369 candidates

Meghalaya Election 2023, Meghalaya Voting Live Updates: Elections in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya began on Monday at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. Polling in the Sohiong assembly constituency has been deferred due to the death of its candidate during an election campaign. A total of 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates, including 10 women, with the ruling National People’s Party fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.

Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as ‘vulnerable’ and 323 as ‘critical’. He said that over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations, along with the state police to maintain law and order and to ensure a free and fair election.

Meghalaya Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting is underway in Meghalaya. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from South Tura.

08:53 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya elections: PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers Prime Minister Narendra modi took to Twitter and urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers. “Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today,” Modi tweeted. 08:39 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya elections: First-time voters felicitated First five early voters receiving momentos to encourage early voting.Also first time voter,18 plus felicitated⁦@SpokespersonECI⁩ ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ ⁦@PIBShillong⁩ pic.twitter.com/meLr3blSle — Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya (@ceomeghalaya) February 27, 2023 08:26 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya elections: Voting begins! Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections has begun amid tight security. Polling is being held at 3,419 polling booths across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The voting will continue till 4 pm. 08:24 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya election 2023: First time voters receive memento https://twitter.com/ceomeghalaya/status/1630021924691791872 08:23 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya election: 21 lakh electorate eligible to vote There are over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male voters. A total of 81,000 first-time voters are eligible to exercise their franchise this time. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. 08:21 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya election: Sohiong Assembly constituency polling deferred Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh. Therefore, elections are taking place in 59 Assembly constituencies. 08:20 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya election 2023: Voting began at 7 AM Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began amid tight security on Monday at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region. 08:18 (IST) 27 Feb 2023 Meghalaya elections: Welcome to our live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Live blog. Catch all live updates on Meghalaya election here.