Meghalaya: Curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong; internet ban remains in force

The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said. The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders. Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying on the roads.

Citizenship law protesters will be organizing a prayer meeting at Students Field here later in the day. The state cabinet on Tuesday had approved a resolution to bring the state under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

The resolution will be tabled at the special session of the Assembly on Thursday.

