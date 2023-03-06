Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party gets the support of UDP, PDF, coalition number stands at 45

After three days of drama with political parties claiming they have the numbers to form the government, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted on Sunday night that the United Democratic Party (UDP) and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) have extended their support to Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government in the state.

In a tweet, Sangma said, “Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people.”

The ruling coalition’s number stands at 45 in the 60-member Assembly.

The NPP had emerged as the single-largest party bagging 26 seats, falling short of reaching the magic figure of 31, the UDP won 11 seats and PDF two seats in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, result for which was declared on March 2. The polling took place on February 27.

On Friday, the NPP supremo who won from the South Tura constituency had submitted his resignation as the CM of the state to Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the new government in the state. He had claimed the support of 32 MLAs, including MLAs from BJP, HSPDP and Independents, one more than the magic figure of 31.

However, the HSPDP had issued a statement later saying it had not “authorised” any MLAs to “lend support” for government formation, reported The Indian Express.

Till Saturday, the UDP was trying to stitch an alliance of alternative coalition government with regional outfits and TMC. However, in a U-turn on Sunday and extended support to NPP.

Sangma will take oath on Tuesday for the second consecutive term, which will take place at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the recently concluded Meghalaya Assembly elections, the UDP had won 11 seats, Congress five, and Trinamool Congress, where several Congress MLAs had defected, won five seats. Meanwhile, the BJP, PDF, and HSPDP secured two seats, while the Voice of the People Party clinched four seats and independent candidates won two seats.

The BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government and had contested separately.