Meghalaya coal mine rescue: Two miners die as another illegal coal mine collapses

Meghalaya mine rescue

Two coal miners were killed in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on Sunday after an illegal coal mine collapsed. The tragic incident comes in the midst of search operations to locate 15 miners who are trapped inside a flooded coal pit for the last 25 days.

The Sunday’s incident took place at Mooknor near Jalyiah village, approximately 5 km from the district headquarters in East Jaintia Hills. The incident was reported by a relative of one of the miners. Philip Bareh filed a police report that his nephew Elad Bareh had been missing since Friday.

Police said that a search was conducted after a complaint was filed and Bareh’s body was found in front of a rat-hole coal mine. When police checked inside the narrow mine, body of another miner was found. The second man has been identified as Monoj Basumatry.

Sylvester Nongtnger, district police chief, suspected that boulders hit them when they tried to extract coal, adding that efforts are underway to find out the owner of the illegal mine.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that rescue operations for the 15 miners remained suspended entire day on Sunday after two high-powered pumps engaged in dewatering the 370 feet depth mine developed technical glitches and did not operate. Also, Navy and NDRF divers could not venture down with no change in the level of water. The current water level in the main shaft is about 160 feet.

Water gushed into the mine after 15 miners entered the mine to extract coal on December 13.