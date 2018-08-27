Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wins South-Tura Assembly seat bypoll, defeats Congress candidate by over 5,000 votes

After Conrad Sangma’s victory, NPP has 20 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, the exact number of MLAs the Congress has.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has won the bypoll from South Tura constituency in the state, defeating his closest rival from the Congress by over 5,200 votes. Of the 22,200 plus votes polled, Charlotte W Momin, the Congress candidate, got 8,421 votes against 13,656 votes polled for the NPP president. The win for the Chief Minister comes as a major boost to the National People’s Party (NPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

By-elections to the South Tura and Ranikor Assembly seats in Meghalaya were held on August 23. The result was announced by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor today.

After Sangma’s victory, NPP has 20 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, the exact number of MLAs the Congress has. Besides the NPP, the MDA also has the support of the BJP (2), NCP (1) along with the regional parties – United Democratic Party (7), the Peoples Democratic Front (4), the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (2) and 2 Independents. Meanwhile, in the Ranikor Assembly seat, the United Democratic Party candidate Pious Marwein is leading over NPP candidate Martin M Danggo by over 3,390 votes. Danggo, who was elected on a Congress ticket for the fifth time in March, resigned in June this year to join the ruling NPP.

Sangma, who was sworn in as chief minister in March, needed to get elected to the Assembly in order to continue in office. His sister Agatha Sangma resigned from South Tura in July to pave way for him to contest the election. The Ranikor bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Martin M Danggo from the seat.