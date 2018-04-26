Meghalaya by-election in Ampati on May 28

The last date of withdrawal of nominations will be on May 14 and results will be declared on May 31, Kharkongor said. (IE)

By-election for Ampati, the assembly constituency of former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, will be held on May 28, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said today. Sangma, now Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, had won from two seats – Ampati and Songsak – in the February 27 assembly election. The senior Congress leader retained the Songsak seat in East Garo Hills district and vacated Ampati, from where he had been elected for six consecutive times.

The notification for the Ampati by-election will be issued on May 3 and the last date of filing of nominations will be May 10. Scrutiny of nomination papers will he held on the next day.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations will be on May 14 and results will be declared on May 31, Kharkongor said.