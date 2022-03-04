Meghalaya becomes first NDA-ruled state to withdraw investigation consent to CBI

The state governments ruled by the opposition parties had withdrawn the consent alleging that the CBI is not fair and impartial in its probe.

Meghalaya has become first NDA-ruled state to withdraw consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). With the move, Meghalaya has now become the ninth state to do so. The northeastern state is ruled by the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party which is a part of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.

While Mizoram had also withdrawn consent to the CBI, it was done under the Congress government in 2015. The state is currently ruled by the BJP. In 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) under Zoramthanga came to power, but despite being an NDA ally, they retained the decision.

All other states are ruled by the Opposition parties. A government official confirmed the development to The Indian Express but said he was unaware of the reason behind this decision.

The other states that have withdrawn the consent include Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala. The withdrawal of consent bars the central probe agency from investigating any case in the state without the state government’s prior approval.

The state governments ruled by the opposition parties had withdrawn the consent alleging that the CBI is not fair and impartial in its probe. They also alleged that the agency has become a tool at the hands of the Centre to target Opposition leaders.

Meghalaya’s decision to withdraw the consent came days after corruption allegations were levelled against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s brother James P K Sangma. The Congress has accused James of being involved in corruption in the implementation of the state’s Soubhagya Scheme. The CBI has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam.

The Soubhagya Scheme is aimed at providing electricity connections to all households including urban and rural across the country. Earlier, CM Sangma had stripped James Sangma of the Home portfolio after he was accused of allowing syndicates to carry out illegal mining and transportation of coal.