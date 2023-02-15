Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: BJP president JP Nadda releases party’s election manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 on Wednesday. The poll is scheduled to be held in Meghalaya on 27th February to elect all 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. To form a government, 31 seats are needed.

Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission is one of the things mentioned in the manifesto.

“We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the govt employees will be disbursed in time,” Nadda said, reported ANI.

Shillong | BJP President JP Nadda releases party's election manifesto for Meghalaya



We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the govt employees will be disbursed in time, he says.

Talking about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said, “we’ve decided that we will enhance by Rs 2000 annually the amount paid to farmers” under the scheme.

Giving “a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child” and providing “free education to girls from kindergarten to post-graduation” are some of the other promises.

On 15 March, the tenure of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end. In February 2018, the previous assembly elections were held. After the poll, a coalition led by the National People’s Party formed the government, with Conrad Sangma becoming Chief Minister of the northeastern state.

On 18th January 2023, the election schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India. The BJP has already announced a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election.

BJP announces a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election pic.twitter.com/ozVkp2zlLl — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

This year, the three northeastern states – Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya – will be the first ones to go to the polls. Assembly elections are also to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana later in 2023.

The National People’s Party (NPP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and the Indian National Congress party are the major parties in the state. In Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress has already declared 52 candidates for the assembly election.

On 23 January 2023, the National People’s Party launched its campaign in Adokgre, North Garo Hills district. In a sharp political attack, Meghalaya CM and NPP national president Sangma termed the AITC an outsider party in the state. He reportedly said that AITC leaders were ready to leave their party after the election.

Manifesto of National People’s Party

a) Over the next five years, creation of 5 lakh jobs.

b) Special focus on tourism, agro-processing, entrepreneurship, and knowledge/digital sectors in both the urban and rural areas of the state.

c) Skilling of youths through the creation of multi-sectoral skill parks, livelihood sectors, and exposure trips.

d) To deliver government services to every village, creation of 1,000 Chief Minister’s Facilitation Centers.

e) In the state, affordable Drug Centers have been planned to provide reasonable medicines to the masses.