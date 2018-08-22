Meghalaya Assembly by-election: CM Conrad Sangma’s fate hangs balance, voting in 2 constituencies tomorrow

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (PTI)

The fate of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be decided when the state goes for by-elections in two Assembly constituencies tomorrow. Sangma, currently a member of Parliament from Tura, is contesting from the South-Tura seat in West Garo Hills district on ruling National People’s Party (NPP) ticket to enter the state Assembly. Son of former chief minister Purno Sangma, he became the chief minister on March 6 with the support of regional parties and the BJP. Sangma is pitted against Congress’ Charlotte W Momin and independents John Leslee K Sangma and Chris Kabul A Sangma. In Ranikor Assembly constituency in South West Khasi Hills district NPP’s Martin M Danggo will face UDP candidate Pius Marwein, PDF chairman P N Syiem and Congress candidate Jackiush Sangma.

According to an election official, South Tura constituency has 30,231 voters — 14,846 men and 15,351 women — in 36 polling stations. The Ranikor constituency has 65 polling stations with 29,685 eligible voters — 15,183 men and 14,487 women, he said. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm and the counting of votes will be held on August 27, he said. The by-elections in the two seats have been necessitated following the resignations of former five-time Ranikor MLA Martin M Danggo, who joined the NPP, and MLA of South Tura, Agatha K Sangma to make space for his brother Conrad Sangma.

Security has been tightened for the bypolls with deployment of four companies of the Central Armed Police Force each in both the constituencies, the official said. The BSF has been asked to keep extra vigil as Ranikor constituency as it borders Bangladesh, he said.