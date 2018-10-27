Meeting with Tejashwi Yadav just a coincidence, says RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

The sudden meeting between RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the Circuit House in Arwal on Friday late evening immediately after the announcement of NDA seat-sharing pact in Bihar sparked a massive speculation about Kushwaha planning to quit the ruling coalition and joining the ranks with the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress.

However, Kushwaha, as expected, dismissed the reports and termed his meeting with Yadav just a coincidence. He said that RLSP will remain a part of the NDA in the upcoming general elections.

When reminded that the meeting between the two leaders comes minutes after BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that an agreement has been reached on seat sharing, he replied, “Nothing is final on seat sharing. Amit Shahji also said that we will finalise it in a few days. Meeting with Tejashwi Yadav was just a coincidence.”

He also said that contesting an equal number of seats is a matter between the BJP and JD(U). “Our aim is to ensure Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister once again,” he said, adding that he expects a fair allocation of seats for RLSP.

Yadav, on the other hand, said that Kushwaha and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan are not given due respect by the BJP. He said that his offer for Kushwaha to join the Grand Alliance is still open.

“Meeting took place. But it’s not compulsory to reveal what we discussed. Everything can’t be decided in just one day,” he said.

RLSP spokesperson Jitendra Nath also termed the meeting between Kushwaha and Yadav just a coincidence.

“It was not at all scheduled. We are very much part of NDA…. The BJP has not yet communicated to us about the (number of) seats it is offering but two-three is surely not an honourable number. We are still hoping for honourable accommodation the BJP has been talking about,” Nath told The Indian Express.

Kushwaha is a MoS for HRD in Modi government. The meeting between Kushwaha and Yadav lasted for around 15 minutes at the Circuit House here. The meeting took place immediately after BJP president Amit Shah and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar addressed the media in Delhi to inform that both the parties will contest an equal number of seats in the upcoming general elections and other allies will be given respectable number of seats to contest.

The final announcement regarding the number of seats, Shah said, will be done in next two-three days.

Bihar sens 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had contested 30 seats and won 22 seats. Its two other allies — LJP and RLSP had won 6 and 2 seats respectively out of seven and three they had contested. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had contested the elections solo and won just 2 seats.