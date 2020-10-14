  • MORE MARKET STATS

Meeting with Punjab farmers scheduled at secretary level; Modi govt open for discussions: Agriculture ministry

By: |
October 14, 2020 11:37 PM

In a statement, the ministry clarified that the meeting of representatives of 29 farmer unions from Punjab, was scheduled to be held at Agriculture Secretary level.

narendra singh tomar, farm laws, farmers, Punjab, modi govtThe government has always been serious about agriculture,' Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Twitter. (Photo: The Indian Express)

After farmer organisations from Punjab boycotted a meeting on new farm laws due to minister’s absence, the Union agriculture ministry on Wednesday said the meeting was actually scheduled at the secretary level, asserting that the government is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and open for discussions. In a statement, the ministry clarified that the meeting of representatives of 29 farmer unions from Punjab, which were associated with agitations in the state during last few days, was scheduled to be held at Agriculture Secretary level.

“The government has always been serious about agriculture. The Centre invited 29 farmer unions from Punjab, which were protesting in last few days, for discussion. The meeting was scheduled at Agriculture Secretary level,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tweeted. Asserting that agriculture is always on top priority for the central government, the ministry said: “The Government of India is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions.”

Related News

“In this meeting, various issues related to farmers’ welfare were discussed for about two hours,” the ministry said.
At the end of the meeting, two memorandums on behalf of the farmer unions were submitted to Secretary Sanjay Agrawal, it added. After the meeting, farmer representatives told reporters that they boycotted the meeting as there was no minister present to hear them out. They protested outside Krishi Bhavan and tore copies of new farm laws.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Meeting with Punjab farmers scheduled at secretary level Modi govt open for discussions Agriculture ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar ‘game of thrones’: How BJP’s rise is hurting Nitish Kumar this election
2Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh
3Left-Congress talks on seat-sharing for 2021 Bengal polls to begin next week