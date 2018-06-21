Meet with IAS officers delayed, Arvind Kejriwal attends ‘Eid Milan Reception’ day before leaving for Bengaluru

The event was also attended by former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo- twitter.com/AamAadmiParty)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Bengaluru, which is likely to commence today, for the purpose of treatment after a 9-day-long sit-in protest at the Lieutenant-Governor’s office has evoked sharp jibes from his political rivals, including former aide Kapil Mishra. The visit has reportedly delayed the much talked about meeting with IAS officers, a demand that had been the mainstay of the protest by Kejriwal and his ministers.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not go to his office at the Delhi Secretariat due to “health issues” yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener did find time to attend the Eid Milan Reception hosted by President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in a posh city hotel. The images of the event have been doing the rounds on social media since last evening. When contacted, media co-ordinator of the Muslim organisation confirmed Kejriwal’s presence in the event to FinancialExpress.com.

The event was also attended by former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Kejriwal’s presence at the event sparked some sharp reactions on Twitter, particularly from Kapil Mishra, who had earlier slammed the Chief Minister for “deserting” Delhi instead of heeding to their woes. The rebel AAP leader was critical of Kejriwal’s decision to head to Bengaluru for treatment soon after he called off the sit-in protest at the L-G’s house. This is what Kapil Mishra tweeted today:

दिन भर बीमार

रात भर इफ़्तार मुस्लिम वोट बैंक की राजनीति AAP को “बीमार बहुत बीमार कर सकती हैं” pic.twitter.com/rDGB0cslBe — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 21, 2018

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues had started spending nights at the Lt Governor’s office for their demands including directions to IAS officers in Delhi to end their “strike” and demanded action against officers who have struck work for “four months”. A statement, issued by Baijal’s office, however, stated that the L-G was “threatened” to summon officers and issue directions to them to end their “strike” immediately.

After assurance, Kejriwal decided to call off the protest on Tuesday. The L-G had also written to Kejriwal asking him to meet the IAS officers “urgently” to address their concerns. The IAS Association had on Tuesday said that they were awaiting a formal communication for a meeting with Kejriwal. “In the context of CM’s assurance, we await formal communication for a meeting with him in the Delhi Secretariat. We reiterate that we continue to be at work,” IAS AGUMUT Association had tweeted.

However, his 10-day visit to join a naturopathy course for diabetes treatment will now delay the meetings. According to reports, the AAP government ministers on Wednesday held a series of meetings with IAS officers, who continued their “silent” protest over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.