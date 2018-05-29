Meet with BJP chief, ministers not coordination meeting: RSS

​​​
The RSS has said that its ongoing meeting with the BJP and union ministers is not a coordination meeting but an exercise to interchange the ideas.

The RSS has said that its ongoing meeting with the BJP and union ministers is not a coordination meeting but an exercise to interchange the ideas. “These are not Samanvay (coordination) meetings neither these are decision-making meetings,” RSS all-India prachar pramukh Arun Kumar said in a statement. On completion of four years of the Narendra Modi dispensation, BJP chief Amit Shah along with six cabinet ministers yesterday met top functionaries of the RSS to deliberate on government programmes and policies, including the much-awaited education policy.

Kumar said the various RSS organisations working in the same field occasionally come together to share their experiments, experiences and observations. To enable detailed discussions these organisations are grouped in various groups working in the same field, he said. They are grouped as Seva (Service activities) Vaicharik (Intellectual arena), Arthik ( Economy), Shiksha (Education) , Samajik (social activities) etc. He also said such group meetings are taking place every year since 2007. This year RSS organisations have planned their meetings from May 28-31 in Delhi.

The meeting of the Sangh, its affiliates, the BJP, and the government was chaired by RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal. The BJP was represented by Shah, party vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, general secretary Ram Madhav and secretary (organisation) Ram Lal. The government was represented by the six ministers — Rajyavardhan Rathore, JP Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma, Prakash Javadekar and Thawarchand Gehlot.

