Meet Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, former high court judge to lead Vishwa Hindu Parishad

In what came as big setback to hardline Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia, V S Kokje, a retired Rajasthan High Court judge, defeated former’s aide Raghav Reddy to be elected as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president. Many people may not much about Kokje. Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje belongs to Dahi village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, The Indian Express reports. Born on September 6, 1939, Kokje completed his schooling in Dhar. He graduated in Mathematics, Statistics and Economics from Indore’s Holkar College. Kokje received an LLB degree from Government Arts and Commerce College, Indore. Later, Dhar received his post graduation degree from city’s Christian College in Sociology. He started practicing law in 1964.

After practicing law for 26 years, Kokje was appointed a judge of MP High Court in 1990. Later, he was deputed to Rajasthan high court in 1994 when he worked as an administrative judge for next four years.

Kokje also worked as the acting chief justice of Rajasthan High Court for 11 months, thus a handling an important portfolio for quite a long time. He retired in 2001. He was the chairman of the commission which inquired into the death of Jain Muni Lokendra Vijay, who was accused of rape and later committed suicide. The former judge was appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2003.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VHP office-bearer Surendra Jain said that Kokje worked with the RSS and quit his post before his appointment as the Governor. He was serving as the vice-president of VHP for last three years. The report says that Kokje was able to complete the his term as the governors despite the change of dispensation at the Centre in 2004.

Kokje’s appointment was marred by a controversy. Outgoing chief Togadia, who batted for Redyy, alleged irregularities in the exercise. The election for the international president was necessitated after the organisation’s members failed to reach a consensus on one name. After appointment, Kokje proposed names for the new central executive team, which was approved by the Board of Trustees.

Along with Kokje, Alok Kumar has been made the VHP working president, while Ashok Rao Chowgule will hold the charge of working president (external). Milind Parande will hold the post of secretary general and Vinayak Rao Deshpande organisational general secretary.