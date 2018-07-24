Meet Tapan Sarkar ‘Dada’, graduate son of ex-Indian Railways staff who held Chhattisgarh to ransom from inside jail

Tapan Sarkar was arrested in 2005 in connection with a murder and was lodged at Barrack No.8 in Durg Central Jail till July 12.

Tapan Sarkar alias “Dada” has etched his name in police records permanently and remained instrumental in forming one of Chhattisgarh’s most notorious criminal gangs. He was arrested in 2005 in connection with a murder and was lodged at Barrack No.8 in Durg Central Jail till July 12. However, the imprisonment failed to deter him and Sarkar operated a crime syndicate from inside the jail, according to a report in The Indian Express. Complaints started to pour in but Sarkar’s clout continued to remain loom large and Sarkar ran his gang in a well-sncyronised manner.

Who is Tapan Sarkar ‘Dada’?

Tapan Sarkar was born in Kolkata. His father was an employee of the Indian Railways posted in Chhattisgarh’s Dongargarh. After retirement, he moved to Durg and Tapan took admission in a B.Com course at the local college. However, Tapan’s first registered crime shows he took the path of wrong-doing when he was a Class 10 student. A case was registered under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with weapons), 506B (criminal intimidation), and 294 (obscene acts or songs).

According to officials, Sarkar began “building his gang” in the 1990s after he got the contract for the cycle and motorcycle parking stand at the Durg railway station. By 2000, Sharma said Sarkar had begun “giving other criminals shelter”.

He made money through commissions. Politicians, owners of liquor businesses sought favours from Sarkar, who is known as well-spoken and not so aggressive in nature. Thanks to his rapport with politicos and other influential persons, he built a massive network.

“He made a lot of money through commissions, and his name began circulating in Bhilai, where everyone needed muscle. Politicians met him and asked him to ‘make someone understand’. Owners of liquor businesses asked him to take care of someone entering their turf. Extortion was routine. Everyone seemed to owe him a favour, and he built a massive network. When you met him, he was calm, even well-spoken, not aggressive,” the officer said.

How he managed to run syndicate from jail

Durg Central Jail has 11 barracks and each one has eight members of Sarkar’s gang. “Much of Sarkar’s network was out of prison. They identified people that can pay, and if they didn’t, there were beatings in jail. Some complained that the group would even make inmates drink urine,” an official was quoted as saying by IE.

“His people told those going inside jail that if you really wanted a good life, you had to do what they wanted. Generally, they provided various kinds of luxuries, like the use of telephones. They even ran a PCO and a dhaba inside,” G P Singh, IG (Durg Range), said.

A former of the Durg central jail has claimed that, “On the days that families were allowed to meet inmates, they would ask you either to bring money or tell you where to give it outside if you wanted to survive. The dhaba was run from the jail kitchen, and you could get chicken, mutton, anything. Drugs and alcohol were available, too.”

Replying to the question of how Sarkar could run his gang from inside jail, K K Gupta, DIG (Prisons) said, “If anyone is found guilty of such wrongdoing, we will definitely take action. We are waiting for a comprehensive report from police.”

The crackdown

On July 12, a move was made to break up the gang. Sarkar was transferred to Ambikapur jail, where he has been put in solitary confinement. Twelve other members of his gang were sent, three each to Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raipur and Ambikapur. Cyber Analysis Wing of Durg Police has started probing the syndicate and found evidence of at least 21 SIM cards. Of those, four of them used exclusively by Sarkar. “Calls routinely used to come and go to other members outside. Some to lawyers, and many to politicians,” a senior police officer said, as per the IE report. Three FIRs against Sarkar and others by Durg Police, two of them for extortion.

One of the cases that were registered under sections of cheating (420), forgery of valuable security (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (468) and criminal conspiracy (120B). According to the FIR, owners of Yash Group, the real estate operators who were in prison for a chit fund scam case, sign over prime property in Bhilai worth crores on a back-dated stamp paper.

“Our investigations have revealed that they got an agreement signed on back-dated stamp paper. Someone took it inside the jail, where it was typed and an agreement signed,” IG Singh said.