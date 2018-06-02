Meet Shubham Goel: This 22-year-old Indian is youngest candidate in California Governor election

Shubham Goel, 22-year-old Indian is youngest candidate in California Governor election (Image: Twitter)

The upcoming Governor election in California is scheduled to take place on June 5, 2018. There are around 28 candidates in the fray of which an Indian-American, Subham Goel is the. The 22-year-old candidate has his roots in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was born and brought up in California. Goel, a graduate from University of California (UCLA) holds a degree in economics and film studies. Soon after announcing his candidature, Goel called himself an ‘everyday person’ and tweeted, “California is struggling and this is the moment for a change!”

By profession, Goel is a virtual reality manager. Besides campaigning on streets with a megaphone in hand and advocating transparency in the political system, Goel stressed on the social media platforms to reach out to the public. In a video posted on Social Networking site – Twitter, Goel dressed in a dark blue t-shirt and is seen asking the public to support him while one of his supporters standing beside him holding a white placard to pitch for California governor candidacy.

In another video, the young techie was seen campaigning on virtual reality or VR platforms. “Technology has been able to fix a lot of issues. I want to run for governor just to implement technologically feasible platforms,” he said.

The two-page state governor contest list shows that Goel does not have a party preference. According to him, the basic reason for contesting the election is that one needs no political funding or backing to bring the change in the system. “I wanted to run to show that in state-wide offices, it is presumed that to run for office, you need loads of money and fame and loads of political backing. I want to show that all you need is efficiency, platforms and conviction,” he said.

Goel stated that if gets elected then he will take California back to its Gold Rush period.

The other 27 candidates in the fray are- Travis Allen, John Chiang, John Cox, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom, Amanda Renteria , Michael Shellenberger, Antonio Villaraigosa, Akinyemi Agbede, J. Bribiesca, Thomas Jefferson Cares, Robert Davidson Griffis, Albert Caesar Mezzetti, Klement Tinaj, Yvonne Girard, Peter Y. Liu, Robert C. Newman II, Christopher N. Carlson, Josh Jones, Zoltan Istvan, Nickolas Wildstar, Gloria Estela La Riva, Hakan “Hawk” Mikado, Desmond Silveira, Jeffrey Edward Taylor, Johnny Wattenburg.