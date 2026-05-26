Indian billionaire Satyanarayan Nuwal, who started Solar Industries India in 1995, received the Padma Shri 2026 in the Trade and Industry category on May 25, 2026. The founder and chairman was conferred with India’s fourth-highest civilian award for his contributions to the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, especially owing to his firm’s creation of the country’s first weaponised drone, which was used in the May 2025 Operation Sindoor.

The Satyanarayan Nuwal-led firm’s contribution to India’s punitive campaign against Pakistani terrorist infrastructures marked a monumental boost for the country’s ‘Aatmanirbhar’ or ‘Make in India’ strategy. The successful use of Nagastra drones manufactured by the Solar Group has continued to earn heavy praise from top government officials.

His Padma Shri triumph this week only further consolidates his position as one of the largest explosive manufacturers. It also stands as a testament to the fact that this was always written in the stars for the Indian billionaire, whose several business ideas failed until he latched on to industrial explosives.

Under his leadership, India has reduced dependence on imports, giving way to a solid framework for homegrown innovation by producing a wide-range of military-grade explosives, rocket systems, BrahMos missile booster and more. But as Nuwal continues to rise far above the applause, one can’t help but appreciate him even more, knowing that life wasn’t always a walk in the park for him.

How Satyanarayan Nuwal’s trials began in Rajasthan

Mapping out a praise-worthy trajectory from a small-town boy in Rajasthan to the founder-chairman of an industrial giant building one of the country’s strongest indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystems, Nuwal boasts an estimated net worth of $7.5 billion, making him the 520th richest person in the world today.

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने श्री सत्यनारायण नंदलाल नुवाल को व्यापार और उद्योग के क्षेत्र में पद्म श्री प्रदान किया। वे 'सोलर ग्रुप ऑफ़ इंडस्ट्रीज़' के संस्थापक और अध्यक्ष हैं जो औद्योगिक विस्फोटकों और उच्च-ऊर्जा सामग्री के विनिर्माण और निर्यात के कार्य में संलग्न विश्व-स्तर पर… pic.twitter.com/FxXqYTVAsl — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2026

Although now rejoicing in his much-deserved fame as a successful businessman at the helm of numerous companies, the Bhilwara village-born man was forced to drop out after Class 10 in the face of financial hardships taking a toll on his family at the time. This was just the beginning, as Nuwal’s tests persisted when he was forced to endure sleepless nights at the railway station following a Rajasthan-to-Maharashtra move in the late 1970s in search of better opportunities.

From dropping out in Class 10 to establishing his own company

Upon his relocation, Nuwal crossed paths with explosives trader Abdul Sattar Allahbhai, finally encountering the world of the explosives business. Despite the lack of a license and a warehouse, Nuwal gradually started expanding his business through all his savings from the money he was making by working with Allahbhai.

The major turning point for Nuwal was when he was subsequently appointed as a distributor for British explosives manufacturer Imperial Chemical Industries. Finding a stronger financial backing this way, the entrepreneur continued building bigger dreams until he finally took a leap of faith and established his own company in 1995 with the help of a Rs 60 lakh bank loan to kick things offs.

The following year, he secured a license to manufacture 6,000 tonnes of explosives per year. Over a decade later, Nuwal’s Solar Industries scored a historic victory by becoming the first private Indian company to get a government license to manufacture explosives for the national defence forces.

Solar Industries found higher flight with Operation Sindoor

2025 especially brought extraordinary gains for the Indian industrialist in light of Operation Sindoor’s success, as his wealth jumped 78.4% to 67,527 crore in just six months, according to Bloomberg.

Back in May 2025, Nuwal’s Solar Industries gained even more prominence in headlines after Operation Sindoor’s success story, as its shares hit a massive 52-week high, with stock rising to a fresh lifetime high of ₹13,910 per share on NSE. Subsequently following key developments in the month of June 2025 saw the Nagpur-based company receiving Nagastra-1 order worth Rs 1.6 billion.

In addition to his consequential role as the founder and chairman of the Board of Solar Industries India Ltd, he is a philanthropist at heart. Having mapped out an inspirational journey from adversity to prosperity, he also serves as the Chairman of Shri Ramdeobaba Sarvajanik Samiti, which runs Ramdeobaba University (formerly Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management).