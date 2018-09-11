Meet Odisha cop who dances on roads to control traffic – watch video

Meet Odisha’s cop, who control traffic by his dancing moves

Controlling traffic on roads is a challenging job when civilians refuse to obey rules and regulations. But Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a home guard currently posted as traffic police personnel in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar, has found a unique way to make people follow regulations. The cop uses dance move to convey traffic signals and thus attracts commuters’ attention.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khandwal said that people get attracted to his dance moves and obey traffic rules. “I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn’t obey rules, but with my style, people got attracted&started obeying rules,” Khandwal was quoted as saying.

Watch: How Pratap Chandra Khandwal controls traffic by his dance moves

#WATCH: Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a 33-year-old home guard who is currently deployed as traffic police personnel in #Odisha‘s Bhubaneswar controls traffic by his dance moves. pic.twitter.com/BniV7svk6M — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

However, controlling traffic through dance isn’t new in the country. In the past, a Madhya Pradesh policeman was seen controlling the traffic in similar fashion in Indore. The cop, inspired by famous pop singer and dancer Michael Jackson, was seen moonwalking on the roads.

Ranjeet Singh, 38, believed that using these skill, one can reduce the violations of traffic in their concerned area.

In an interview to AFP, Ranjeet had said, “I have been a Michael Jackson fan for years and copied his moonwalk step to halt traffic 12 years ago. Initially, people were surprised, but it worked wonders over the years and has gained popularity.” Ranjeet has over 50,000 followers on his Facebook page.

In West Bengal, Ashok Gupta, a traffic constable posted at Kolkata’s Rajarhat use to manage traffic by dancing on the songs of Kishore Kumar.