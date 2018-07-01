Meet Mahi Talat Siddiqui, Muslim woman from Kanpur who translated Ramayana into Urdu

Dr. Mahi Talat Siddiqui, a resident of Prem Nagar area said that she wanted Muslim community aware of the goodness of Ramayana along with the Hindus.

In a remarkable example of humanity and religious harmony, a Muslim woman has written Ramayana in Urdu. Setting an example of an inter-community accord, Dr. Mahi Talat Siddiqui, a resident of Prem Nagar area said that she wanted Muslim community aware of the goodness of Ramayana along with the Hindus. About two years ago, Badri Narayan Tiwari, a resident of Kanpur, gave a copy of Ramayana to Dr. Mahi Talat, after which she decided to write it in Urdu.

“Just like holy texts of all religions, Ramayana also gives us a message of peace and brotherhood. It has been written very beautifully. I felt relaxed and peaceful after writing the text in Urdu,” Dr. Talat told ANI. It took her more than one and a half years to write it. She focused on the fact that the translations shouldn’t change the original meaning of the text.

“Some people of the society spread violence by instigating religious issues, but no religion teaches to hate each other. People of all religions should live together with love and goodwill, and it is necessary that each other’s religions should also be respected,” she said.

Dr. Mahi, who holds master degree in Hindi Literature, said that she will continue to work on maintaining mutual harmony through her pen.