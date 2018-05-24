Meet Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Dashrath Manjhi’, 70-year-old man who caught Jyotiraditya Scindia’s attention

Scindia took potshots at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

We are well aware about the story of Dashrath Manjhi, the ‘mountain man’ of Bihar, who carved a path through a hillock using only a hammer and chisel. A similar story has been reported from Madhya Pradesh, where a 70-year-old man has been able to dig a 33-feet well in his village which is facing an acute water crisis. The man, Sitaram Rajput from Chattarpur’s Hadua village, is single-handedly digging a well to help solve the water crisis in his village. The drought-hit village is facing this problem for the past two years and half years, while Rajput is digging the well for the past 18 months. “No one is helping, neither the govt nor people of the village,” Manjhi said while speaking to ANI.

Manjhi’s story caught the attention of Jyotiraditya Scindia, a top Congress leader from the state. Scindia used the agency’s tweet to take potshots at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “People are dying in absence of water in 44-degree temperature. 70-year-old Sitaram Rajput is single-handedly digging up a well in Chttarpur district,” he said on Twitter. “Shivraj Singh ji, you have not been able to provide even the basic amenities to the people of the state, it is a matter a shame for you and your government.”

Speaking to Times Of India, Sitaram revealed that he used to dig from dawn to noon and then again from afternoon to sunset daily. He had even completed the work in 2017, however, the well collapsed due to monsoon as he couldn’t get the wall plastered.

However, Sitaram is undeterred with the mishap and has picked up the shovel again. Initially, Sitaram’s family had opposed digging of the well as there was no guarantee of water coming out of the well. Finally, the family was in for a surprise as after 18 months, they good water in the well.