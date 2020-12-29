Meet Kashmir-born Aisha Shah, senior member of Biden administration’s digital strategy team

Aisha Shah a senior memeber of Biden's digital strategy team

Kashmir-born Aisha Shah is the latest addition to India-origin people working for the Joe Biden administration in the US. Aisha has bagged a senior position at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, upcoming US President Joe Biden announced on Monday, according to a report by PTI. She has been designated the position of Partnership Manager at the Digital Strategy unit of the White House. The team will be headed by Rob Flaherty, the Biden transition team further announced.

Aisha has been brought up in the Louisiana state in the US and went to Davidson College in North Carolina for graduation. She is currently working as an advancement specialist at the Smithsonian Institution and has also served the Biden -Kamala Harris campaign as a digital partnership manager. Prior to Smithsonian Institution, Aisha was working with the Corporate Fund of John F Kennedy Center of Performing Arts as its assistant manager.

Other members at the Digital Strategy team are Maha Ghandour (Digital Partnerships Manager), Brendan Cohen (Platform Manager), Jonathan Hebert (Video Director), Carahna Magwood (Creative Director), Olivia Raisner (Traveling Content Director), Cameron Trimble (Director of Digital Engagement) among the rest, the report said.

US President Joe Biden while making the announcement said that the diverse digital experts of the team will help him to connect White House to the people of America in new and innovative ways, according to the PTI report.

The transition team further said that in addition to engaging more users online through the traditional means, the new Digital Strategy team will work towards extending the Biden administration’s reach beyond its own social platforms. The ‘accomplished, diverse’ team demonstrates that the new administration is ready to deliver results from the first day, the team said.

Vice President Kamala Harris in her statement said that since the online space has gained more importance in the wake of the pandemic, it has become imperative for the administration to make its efforts in the digital world both inclusive and extensive, as reported by the PTI.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said with the new digital strategy team is like a key pillar to the Bide-Harris administration through which they want to ensure a ‘robust’ dialogue’ with the people of America.