Meet every voter, Sharad Pawar tells workers ahead of Maharashtra polls

Pune | Published: June 6, 2019 7:25:30 PM

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections nearing, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Thursday urged his party men to visit every voter in their area.

The former Union minister said the workers should not feel dejected by the Lok Sabha polls results, and start preparing for the Assembly polls.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections nearing, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Thursday urged his party men to visit every voter in their area. He was speaking at a meeting of the party's leaders and workers from Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari Assembly segments in Pune district.

The party would give opportunity to young faces in the election, likely to be held in September or October this year, he said.

The NCP could win only five seats, including four in Maharashtra, in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Only 98 days are left for the Assembly polls…So, start working from today itself,” an NCP statement quoted Pawar as saying.

Workers should be ready with list of voters in their respective areas and meet each of the electors, he said.

“Keep track of whom you met and whom you could not. Collect information about each family and personally meet the voters. Meet each of the voters by going from house to house. It is not impossible to win the election when you do this,” he told the workers.

The NCP, which shared power with the Congress in Maharashtra for 15 years, won 41 seats in the state polls in 2014.

The party contested the 2014 election after severing the ties with the Congress, but is set to contest the coming polls again in alliance with it.

