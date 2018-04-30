Meet ‘constable’ Manoj Kumar Rawat, who got inspired by Sunny Deol movie to become IPS officer. (Image: Express)

Meet Manoj Kumar Rawat, who has secured an all India rank of 824 in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017. He is also set to become an officer of the prestigious Indian Police Services (IPS). Rawat, 29, a former police constable, had left his job in 2013 from Jaipur rural police district. As per Rawat, many people known to him were critical of his decision to the government job. He became constable at the age of 19.

Becoming a police officer was Rawat’s dream since childhood. “I come from a lower middle class family and knew right from the very beginning that I have to make the most of the opportunities that I get. After my younger brother also got a job as a police constable, I decided to focus on cracking civil services exams and left my job,” Rawat told The Indian Express.

After quitting the constable’s job, Rawat got selected to another job of a Lower Divisional clerk (LDC) in 2014. Later, he also succeeded in getting a job under Government of India and joined as Assistant Commandant of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). But as of previous jobs, he too left it and spent all his time in preparing for the UPSC civil services exam. “After leaving the job of constable, I got another job of a lower division clerk in 2014. Following that I was also selected as an assistant commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which too I left to dedicate all my time in preparation of civil service exams,” Rawat told IE.

Rawat, a member of Scheduled caste community, is a resident of Jaipur’s Shyampura village. He is the second among the three siblings. His father is a teacher, who is also instrumental in his success. Rawat was inspired to become an IPS after watching Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s movie- Indian. “The situation has changed a lot for better now. I remember that during my childhood, people in my village didn’t even want to give water to Dalits…,”Rawat told IE.

Rawat said he will use his previous experience of being a constable while serving areas under his jurisdiction. “Working as a constable has helped me to understand how the legal system functions in our country. Even administrative issues such as sanctioning of leaves and people friendly methods of policing matter a lot when it comes to the smooth functioning of law and order system. It’s likely that I will be given IPS cadre and then I would try to use all those lessons,” Rawat told IE.

Rawat is currently pursuing PhD after receiving Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). “My PhD subject is Ambedkar View: Dalit Empowerment and Social Justice and I will be submitting it within the next year. The stipend from JRF also helped me to be self-sufficient with the expenses since I had left my job for the civil service preparations,” said Rawat to IE.