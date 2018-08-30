Meet ‘Brono’: Lalu Yadav’s three-month-old pet that has become a crowd-puller at 10, Circular Road

“Brono ko mithai nahi khilaiye (do not offer sweets to Brono)” reads a placard outside the Patna residence of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. So who is Borno and why no one can offer sweets to him? Brono is a three-month-old Labrador, a new pet in Lalu’s family. Ever since Borno was welcomed in the family a month ago, he has become the new centre of attention in the family and the party as well. The locals are so fond of him that an advertisement asking visitors not to offer him sweets has been placed at 10, Circular Road.

RJD leaders say that Lalu who was on a provisional bail for last three month for a specialised treatment had developed a special bond with Borno. But unfortunately, he was not allowed to go near Lalu by the family members and party leaders, fearing this may cause infections.

“Lalu ji loves the dog very much but he has not been able to play with it owing to his health. Brono tries to go near Laluji, but we don’t allow it because it may lead to infections,” an RJD leader told The Telegraph.

He further explained that visitors were bringing sweets and other sugar-laden eatables for Brono every day which was causing problems for him. When Lalu noticed that Brono was eating sweets every day and this was affecting his health, he strictly ordered not to give sweets to the new pet. Later, it was decided to display Lalu’s instruction outside the residence to make party workers aware that offering sweets to Brono are strictly prohibited.

After Lalu’s instruction, Brono is being given special care by the family and party workers. He now eats pedigree which is specially designed for dogs to give them all of the energy and nourishment.